War on Iran the greatest error in U.S. history

NORTH CAROLINA - Probably half of U.S. citizens have been plunged into misery by the fact of the U.S.-Zionist war on Iran and support for Israel…even among those blindly ignorant of history and foreign countries and most everything else and whose weak primary complaint is the cost of gasoline.

Here at the home of the University of North Carolina, a savvy artist created a poster and took it on campus recently where students mingled between classes. The poster was protest against Trump and his policies. My poster pal stood there and students passed him by and no one gave him any mind at all. This neglect reminded us both of when we were students when we and many others even shut down the university for a while in protest to the Vietnam War in 1970. Ignorance or lack of care or concern has apparently overtaken college students here in North Carolina. We were stunned.

But some historians, it has been claimed, have lately said the war on Iran itself is the greatest strategic mistake in the entire history of the U.S. Those Americans with smarts welcome this strategic failure and the end of the U.S. “empire” that may be imminent, because it just might give way to rational governance where the needs of average citizens can be addressed to some extent and Washington is not willy nilly making enemies across the planet with its violence and greed.

Donald Trump and the Republican Party are likely to be shunned by the majority of voters in the midterm elections in November and the Democrats will likely capture both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate if Trump fails to rig the voting somehow. However, the Democrats, but for a few sage leaders, may not be a notable improvement. Ex-CIA writer Philip Giraldi, who has visited Iran as a guest with other friends, says that Democrats are not much better than Republicans with regard to the Zionist capture of government.

One reason Trump was returned to the White House was solely because his campaign promises looked relatively better than anything the Democrats had been doing with Joe Biden in the White House. Trump has disavowed further war, but his campaign promises have been fully pushed aside by himself and his administration primarily in deference to the Zionists.

Recent research has noted that the voting public in the U.S. in 95 percent of cases does not influence actual policies and especially foreign policies. The U.S. is no longer a “democracy” in fact. It is a kakistocracy which by definition describes a government run by the least qualified people. Now, the "least qualified people” happen to be predominately controlled largely by greedy billionaires and big money. That and the corrupted politicians in Washington taking money from groups such as Zionist lobbies like AIPAC.

Some changes may be coming, but any change is glacially slow. One example is the Washington Post, owned by Jeff Bezos, a Jewish billionaire who has fired scores of good reporters. Some 35 writers of those fired have banded together to start a newspaper called the Washington Sun, which aim to address the public with honesty and accuracy, something the Post journalists did brilliantly back in the days of the Watergate scandal over 50 years ago. Will the too slow creep of change save democracy in America? Will it halt Zionist controls on a government run by slaves and warmongers? What’s certain is that more citizens are speaking out and becoming cognizant of the ills that beset the country. There is chatter now that even the 9/11 attacks that brought down the World Trade Center may have been partly staged by Israel to pull the U.S. into the wars of this century starting with the war on Iraq that killed a million Iraqis.