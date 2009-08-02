Iranian woman ranks 4th in mounted archery competitions

TEHRAN -- The horse archer Sara Rezaienejad took the forth place at the first round of the national mounted archery competition in Iran.

The competition, which was convened in Tehran Chitgar Park on Sunday, was held in Korean and Hungarian styles.A number of 33 male and female horse archers from the provinces of East Azerbaijan, Lorestan, Khuzestan, Semnan, Mazandaran, Zanjan, Gilan, Ardebil, Khorassan Razavi, and Tehran participated in the event.A horse archer, horsed archer, or mounted archer is a cavalryman armed with a bow, able to shoot while riding from horseback.Archery has occasionally been used from the backs of other riding animals.Mounted archery was the defining characteristic of Steppe warfare throughout Central Asia, and also of the southern American prairies after the adoption of the horse. And the Korean and the Hungarian styles of mounted archery competition are the two most widely practiced forms in the world.****Caption: Iranian women compete with men in mounted archeryNM/SN MNA EN