Palestinians celebrate Spain’s World Cup victory

Hundreds of Palestinians across Gaza and the Occupied West Bank celebrated Spain’s World Cup victory, gathering around makeshift screens, cheering in stadiums and taking to the streets in celebration of Spain’s victory and the support its government has given to Palestine.

They gathered in cafes across different areas of the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, where large screens were set up to watch the match in an atmosphere of excitement.

With electricity cut off and individual viewing nearly impossible inside what remains of homes and tents in Gaza, many Palestinians found in these gatherings a chance to watch the match together. By the final whistle, the screenings had turned into spontaneous celebrations.

Spain collected the trophy from U.S. President Donald Trump after beating the Lionel Messi-led Argentina 1-0 after extra time to claim its second World Cup title, Anadolu reported.

In a message to Spain’s King Felipe VI, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas described the win as a “major global sporting achievement” that came as a result of effort and perseverance. He also sent a similar cable of congratulations to Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Hamas also congratulated Spain on its World Cup victory.

“We congratulate Spain on its deserved World Cup win, and we congratulate Palestine and its supporters on their joy,” Hamas official Basem Naim said in remarks carried by Palestinian media.

Spain has shown strong official and public support for the Palestinian people and their rights, particularly the right to establish an independent state in line with relevant UN resolutions.

In Argentina, positions on Palestine remain divided. President Javier Milei has expressed absolute support for Israel, while a broad segment of the Argentine public continues to show strong solidarity with the Palestinian people and their rights.

In 1948, Israel was established on lands occupied by armed Zionist groups that carried out massacres and displaced at least 750,000 Palestinians. Israel later occupied the rest of the Palestinian territories and continues to refuse withdrawal and the establishment of a Palestinian state as stipulated in UN resolutions.

On social media, activists shared videos showing Palestinians celebrating Spain’s victory.

The Spanish flag appeared prominently in some scenes, while young men and children were seen clapping, cheering and chanting for Spain.

“Gaza celebrates Spain’s victory because positions remain in memory, and hearts side with those who stood with Gaza,” wrote Umm Yousef on the US social media company X, alongside a video showing celebrations in the enclave.

The scenes of celebration in Gaza drew attention across the Arab world, with many saying the joy was not only about football.

“From the rubble of destruction, and from the depth of the pain of genocide, Gaza celebrates Spain’s World Cup 2026 victory,” Shaaban Ahmed Al-Ajili from Oman wrote on X.

“Gaza does not forget those who stand with it,” he added, posting a video showing Palestinians celebrating Spain’s title.

The celebrations reflected rare moments of collective joy in Gaza, with videos showing children, who have paid a heavy price during Israel’s genocide since October 2023, embracing each other in celebration of Spain’s win.

Spain has been critical of Israel’s deadly war in Gaza, which has killed more than 73,000 people and injured over 173,000 others since October 2023.

Palestinian cities, including Bethlehem, Hebron and Nablus in the occupied West Bank, witnessed celebrations in which hundreds of Palestinians marched through the streets carrying Spanish and Palestinian flags.

Spain’s political position was strongly present in the Palestinian reaction, as activists and artists recalled Madrid’s support for Palestinians, its recognition of the State of Palestine and its repeated criticism of Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza.