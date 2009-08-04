LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AFP)— The International Equestrian Federation has banned its president's husband from riding in endurance races for six months after his horse twice failed doping tests.

Dubai ruler Sheik Mohammed accepted that his horse Tahhan tested positive for a hypertension drug and the steroid stanozolol, the governing body said Monday.His ban runs through Oct. 3, and was assessed $4,200 in fines and legal costs.The sheik's horse trainer, Abdullah bin Huzaim, admitted giving the horse drugs before the 74.5-mile desert races at Bahrain and Dubai. He was banned for a year.Sheik Mohammed's wife, Princess Haya of Jordan, is president of the FEI but took no part in the process.