$10 billion collider produces subpar results

When it was launched to great fanfare nearly a year ago, some feared the Large Hadron Collider would create a black hole that would suck in the world. It turns out the Hadron may be the black hole.

The world's largest scientific machine has cost $10 billion, has worked only nine days and has yet to smash an atom. The unique equipment in a 17-mile circular tunnel with cathedral-size detectors deep beneath the Swiss-French border has been assembled by specialists from many countries, with 8,970 physicists eagerly awaiting the startup.But despite the expense, thousands of physicists insist that it will work and that it is crucial to humankind's understanding of the universe.The European Organization for Nuclear Research, known as CERN, said Friday that it would restart the collider in November at half power under pressure from scientists eager to conduct experiments to unlock secrets of the universe.But spokesman James Gillies said they would have to shut down yet again next year to finish repairs so that the Large Hadron Collider can operate at full energy of 7 trillion electron volts - seven times higher than any other machine in the world.CERN has been working since late last year to repair the damage caused by a faulty electrical joint. The breakdown occurred nine days after the spectacular startup of the $10 billion machine Sept. 10 when beams of subatomic particles were sent around the accelerator in opposite directions.Physicists hope the fragments that come off the collisions will show on a tiny scale what happened one-trillionth of a second after the so-called big bang, which many scientists theorize was the explosion that formed the universe.(Source: SFGate.com)