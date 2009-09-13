Tabriz Petrochemical Co. exports hit $26m

TEHRAN -- Tabriz Petrochemical Company has exported some 27,000 tons of petrochemicals, worth $26 million, in the 5-month period which ended August 22, 2009.

The complex’s export value has increased 25 percent compared to last year, the Mehr News Agency reported.Some 96,000 tons of the company's products, valued at around 888 billion rials ($90 million) was sold in domestic markets.Turkey, Switzerland, and Germany are the main destination countries for the exported products