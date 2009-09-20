Iranian wrestling teams in World Championships

TEHRAN, Sept. 20 (MNA) – Iran’s freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling teams are to participate in the 2009 World Championship in Herning, Denmark from September 21 to 27.

Iran will take part in the event with 14 wrestlers, seven in men’s freestyle, seven in Greco-Roman.Iran’s freestyle team: 55 kg: Hasan Rahimi 60 kg: Morad Mohammadi 66 kg: Mehdi Taghavi 74 kg: Sadegh Goudarzi 84 kg: Jamal Mirzaei 96 kg: Saeid Ebrahimi 120 kg: Fardin MasoumiIran’s Greco-Roman team: 55 kg: Hamid Surian 60 kg: Omid Norouzi 66 kg: Afshin Biabangard 74 kg: Farshad Alizadeh 84 kg: Habibollah Akhlaghi 96 kg: Amir-Ali Akbari 120 kg: Masoud HashemzadehDate/Event Sept. 21 - Freestyle 55kg, 66 kg, 96 kgSept. 22 - Freestyle 60 kg, 84 kg, 120 kgSept. 23 - Freestyle 74 kgSept. 25 - Greco-Roman 55 kgSept. 26 - Greco-Roman 60 kg, 84 kg, 96 kgSept. 27 - Greco-Roman 66 kg, 74 kg, 120 kgThe 2009 FILA Wrestling World Championships will be held at the Messecenter Herning exhibition center in Herning, Denmark.MH/MR