Don’t miss the opportunity, Ahmadinejad tells Obama

TEHRAN - Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has said the United States will lose opportunities if U.S. President Barack Obama’s slogan of change is not put into practice soon.

At a meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Mohamed ElBaradei in Tehran on Sunday, Ahmadinejad said there is not much time left for Obama to implement his slogan of change and if he fails to do so, opportunities will be lost.Ahmadinejad stated that important issues have been resolved through close cooperation between Iran and the IAEA and there are no more ambiguous points.“We believe that a strong International Atomic Energy Agency will be able to fulfill its various responsibilities easily, and that’s why we cooperated beyond the regulations and our commitments,” he added.ElBaradei stated that Iran’s nuclear issue is back on its normal course.In light of the fact that the new U.S. administration is committed to mutual respect and is seeking the continuation of talks with other countries, “we hope that this opportunity will be utilized,” ElBaradei added