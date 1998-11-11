Iranians Opposed to Violence

TEHRAN Talking to the Persian Service of the Voice of America (VOA), Ebrahim Yazdi, former Foreign Minister of Iran and General Secretary of the Freedom Movement of Iran said, the Iranian society is moving ahead towards democracy. The Iranian nation proved that it is interested in peaceful reforms not violent revolts. The best example is the participation of the nation in May 23, 1997 elections which led to the victory of President Khatami, he added.



About 90 percent of the people cast their votes, 70 percent went to Khatami, he said. The people are neither interested in violence nor in subversive activities, but want to undertake reforms through existing peaceful means.