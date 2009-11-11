TEHRAN, Nov. 11 (MNA) -- Iran pulled out of the IWAS (International Wheelchair and Amputee Sport Federation) competitions because of probable cases of swine flu.

President of Iran National Paralympic Committee, Mahmoud Khosravi-Vafa, had previously announced that Iran would likely not participate in the tournament.“Iranian athletes’ health is very important to us. It can be dangerous for participants. Iran will withdraw from the IWAS,”The tournament will be held in Bangalore, India, from November 22 to December 2.The games in Bangalore will feature 10 competitive events and a demonstration game with over 1000 athletes from over 62 countries participating