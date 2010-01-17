55 MPs sending letter on Mortazavi case to president, Judiciary chief

TEHRAN -- A letter signed by 55 lawmakers on former Tehran prosecutor general Saeed Mortazavi and the post-election detentions will soon be sent to Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Larijani and President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, an MP says.

In the letter, MPs have asked the Judiciary chief to review former Tehran prosecutor general Saeed Mortazavi’s case and inform the people about the results, MP Zohreh Elahian, who is a member of the Majlis special committee on the post-election incidents, told the Fars News Agency on Sunday.A parliamentary report issued on January 10 criticized former Tehran prosecutor general Saeed Mortazavi for sending 147 inmates to the Kahrizak detention center last summer.According to the report of the parliamentary investigation into the Kahrizak incidents, despite the fact that officials of Evin prison had announced that the facility had space for the detainees, Mortazavi insisted on sending the 147 detainees to Kahrizak, which is located south of Tehran.Elahian stated that the Kahrizak detention center events were a disgrace to the Islamic Republic.Thus, the Majlis special committee released the names of the people who are to blame for the incidents, and the former Tehran prosecutor general was among them, and his case should be examined, she added.Elahian also said the 55 MPs will ask the president to dismiss Mortazavi from his official posts until the issue has been resolved.At a recent meeting with Ayatollah Larijani, a group of MPs raised the issue of holding a trial for Mortazavi, and the Judiciary chief informed them that the issue is on the agenda of the judicial system, she added.However, in a letter recently sent to Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani, Mortazavi dismissed the parliamentary report.Mortazavi stated that the 147 people who were sent to the Kahrizak detention center had gathered near Tehran University in central Tehran on July 9 and attacked police and security forces with knives and daggers, and thus sending them to Kahrizak was not a mistake.But Elahian said the detainees who were sent to the Kahrizak detention center were all youths and university students who had gathered to protest about the situation, but they were harmed due to the lack of prudence on the part of a number of officials.The Majlis speaker established a special parliamentary committee to investigate the post-election incidents, and the members performed their task impartially because there are MPs from various political groupings on the committee, she told the Mehr News Agency on Sunday.She also said that Mortazavi’s case will be examined by the Judiciary and the parliamentary report cannot be rejected