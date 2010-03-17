Tens of thousands protest Israel in Syria

Tens of thousands of Syrians and Palestinians have gathered in a Damascus square in a ""march of anger"" against Israeli settlements in East Beit-ul-Moqaddas (East Jerusalem), according to AP.

The crowd at the central Youssel al-Azmi square waved Syrian and Palestinian flags and pictures of Hamas leaders as they shouted anti-Israel slogans Friday. Senior Hamas official Mohammed Nazzal condemned ""brutal aggression"" on holy sites.The U.S. and Arab countries want Israel to stop building Jewish homes in East Beit-ul-Moqaddas — the section of the city that Palestinians want as the capital of a future state.In comments published Thursday Jordan's king warned Israel in a rare public rebuke that Tel Aviv is ""playing with fire"" with its settlement policy, and said the regime must decide whether it wants peace or war.The comments from King Abdullah II, whose country signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994, underscore the Jordanian leader's frustration with recent Israeli announcements of new housing for Jews in East Beit-ul-Moqaddas, which the Palestinians claim as the capital of a future state.Israel insisted Friday it would continue building in East Beit-ul-Moqaddas.""The prime minister's position is that there is no change in Israeli policy on Jerusalem,"" Netanyahu's office said in a statement.