Tehran intl. oil show opens today

TEHRAN -- The 15th international exhibition of oil, gas & petrochemical industries and products will be inaugurated today at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

First Vice-President Mohammad-Reza Rahimi and Oil Minister Masoud Mirkazemi will attend the opening ceremony, the Mehr News Agency reported.The event is the biggest of its kind in the Middle East and the second one in the world.Some 435 domestic and 907 foreign companies from countries such as Spain, England, Italy, Germany, Brazil, China, Denmark, Russia, Japan, Saudi Arabia, France, South Korea, Canada, Mexico, Norway, India, and Vietnam have registered to take part in the five-day exhibition.In the 14th edition of the exhibition which was held in Tehran in April 2009, a total of 976 domestic companies and 547 foreign companies from 34 countries had taken part.International Exhibitions are one of the well recognized instruments for gaining access to the potentials of the Iranian Oil Industry