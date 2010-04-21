Tharoor has done the right thing

By tendering his resignation as Minister of State for External Affairs, Shashi Tharoor may have done himself and his party a favor.

With the Congress party now demonstrating to the opposition that justice has been served, with Tharoor resigning on moral grounds the opposition, however, deem him guilty of wrongdoing the path has now been cleared for them to go after the others who are suspected of corruption.Tharoor has realized the hard way that maturity in diplomacy and maturity in politics are in stark contrast to each other. An individual possessing a high level of intellect and with an ability to speak his mind clearly, though often controversially, Tharoor failed in the highly exacting and canny world of Indian politics. He did not know how to play the game and when he did try his hand at it he was out of his depth.The Indian Premier League controversy that ousted him from office was the straw that broke the camel's back. Tharoor had embarrassed the government on more than one occasion with his unrestrained comments in public, his passion for tweeting on matters of policy and his suspected ‘external' affair with Sunanda Pushkar.With his departure, however, the establishment can now focus on the real culprits.