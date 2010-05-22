Iran, Georgia to cancel visa regime: official
May 23, 2010 - 0:0
TBLISI — Foreign Ministry spokesman Ramin Mehmanparast has said Iran and Georgia will cancel visa requirement in the near future.Opening Iran’s consulate in Batumi will also be among others plans to promote ties between the two countries, Mehmanparast said on Saturday.
Cooperation with neighbor states and promoting ties with Georgia is among Tehran’s foreign policy priorities, he noted.
Mehmanparast is visiting Georgia at the head of a media delegation