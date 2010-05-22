Pakistan detainees in NYC bomb case

ISLAMABAD (Dispatches) – Two men detained in Pakistan for alleged links to the attempted Times Square bombing have admitted playing a role in the botched attack and are unrepentant, with one angrily accusing interrogators of ""siding with the infidels,"" a senior intelligence official said Saturday.

The pair are among six men officials say have been detained in Pakistan for alleged ties to Faisal Shahzad, a Pakistani-American arrested in the United States two days after the failed May 1 attack in New York. Like Shahzad, the detainees are all members of their country's urban elite, including several who were educated in the United States.According to a report by The New York Times the arrest of an officer, who holds the rank of major and whose name was not disclosed, and of Salman Ashraf Khan, 35, an executive of catering company that organizes functions for the American Embassy in Islamabad, suggests a group of Pakistanis helping Shahzad after he returned to Pakistan from the U.S. last year to plan the bombing.The arrest of the army major raised questions of whether the Pakistani Army harbored some officers and soldiers sympathetic to the cause of Pakistani Taliban.One of the suspects, identified as Shoaib Mughal, is alleged to be a go-between for Shahzad and Pakistani Taliban in their hide-outs close the Afghan border. He was running a large computer dealership in Islamabad before his detention, said the intelligence official who — like most operatives in spy agencies around the world — did not give his name.The other suspect, identified only by his first name Shahid, is alleged to have helped arrange money for Shahzad. He has an MBA from the U.S. and apparently knew Shahzad from his time there.Shahzad claimed during a long interrogation that he received financial support from the Pakistani Taliban, two U.S. law enforcement officials close to the probe said Friday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the investigation has not been completed.