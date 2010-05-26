Shares end up Tad on short covering in some property firms

SHANGHAI (Dow Jones) -- China's shares ended slightly higher Wednesday as investors closed short positions on property firms, but the thin trading volume reflected the lingering concerns about possible new domestic tightening measures.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index, which tracks both A and B shares, ended up 0.1%, or 3.16 points, at 2625.79. The Shenzhen Composite Index fell 0.1%, or 0.64 points, to 1039.45.Analysts said the Shanghai index will likely trade in a 2500-2700 range in the next few sessions as investors sit on the sidelines due to continued concerns Beijing could introduce more tightening measures and the uncertainty caused by the euro zone's debt troubles.“The index may be temporarily in consolidation mode, and further gains may be capped as there is still some uncertainty regarding domestic tightening policies, as well as doubts about the global economic recovery given Europe's fragile fiscal health,” said Xu Yinhui, an analyst at Guotai Junan Securities.Some property developers rose because of short covering. China Vanke, the nation's largest property developer by market share, rose 0.5% to CNY7.44 after declining 3.9% in the previous session, and Poly Real Estate Group ended up 0.3% at CNY11.70 after falling 4.0% the day before.