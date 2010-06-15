Libyan ambassador meets Larijani

TEHRAN – The Libyan Ambassador to Tehran, Saad Mujber, met Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani on Monday.

The Libyan ambassador said Iran is an influential and powerful country in the region and the Islamic world and called for opening a new chapter in Tehran-Tripoli ties.Larijani also said Iran seeks close ties with all Islamic states including Libya.“The Islamic Republic’s principled policy is establishing close ties with all Islamic states,” Larijani told the ambassador.The senior lawmaker also pointed to Iran-Libya relations, saying Tehran sees no obstacles in the way of expanding ties with Libya in all areas.