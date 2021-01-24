Iran’s ambassador submits credentials to Libyan Presidential Council chief

TEHRAN – Accredited Ambassador of Iran to Libya Mohammadreza Ra’ouf Sheybani on Saturday submitted his letter of credence to the head of the Libyan Presidential Council, Fayez Al-Sarraj.

In addition to Iran, the Libyan leader received the letters of credence of three other ambassadors from Herzegovina, South Korea and Rwanda.

The new ambassadors delivered speeches at the reception ceremony in Tripoli, thanking Libya for the warm welcome, according to the Libya Observer news website. The ambassadors also reiterated the friendship relations with Libya, voicing support for achieving peace and stability in Libya as well as for boosting bilateral relations with the country.

"We welcome the new ambassadors and we are happy to receive their credentials today in Tripoli. We hail their countries' support for democracy and efforts to achieve peace and stability in Libya." Al-Sarraj said, hoping that the new ambassadors would work on boosting bilateral relations in different fields with Libya.

The newly-appointed Iranian ambassador also met with Libya’s Foreign Minister Mohammad al-Taher Siala on Sunday.

During the meeting, Siala welcomed the new Iranian ambassador, emphasizing the depth of the historical and brotherly and Islamic ties between Libya and Iran and pointing to the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation and initiating contacts, exchange of visits, especially at the general and private economic level, such as the Chambers of Commerce and the Businessmen Council, as well as consultation and coordination in international forums, according to a statement issued by the Libyan Foreign Ministry.

“For his part, the ambassador expressed his happiness to work as his country's ambassador to the state of Libya, and that he would make efforts to restore relations to normalcy, intensify visits and hold joint committee meetings as soon as possible,” the statement added.

The Iranian ambassador also expressed his country’s readiness to provide any assistance to the Government of National Accord in order to solve the Libyan crisis and restore stability, development and prosperity to the Libyan people.