Economy will return to a high growth trajectory in FY11: Basu

NEW DELHI(The Economic Times) -- A day after China reported a moderation in economic growth, a key finance ministry official said the Indian economy would return to a high growth trajectory in 2010-11, with the first quarter likely to expand at around 9%.

Chief economic advisor to the finance ministry Kaushik Basu also expects food prices to further ease by the end of the month and wholesale price based inflation fall to 5% by March next year.“Right now I believe growth will be faster than 8.5% this fiscal. In the first quarter it may well be around 9%,” said Mr Basu on Friday.This would be the fastest growth registered by the Indian economy in nearly a year, even better than the 8.6% growth clocked in the last quarter of 2009-10.The government had earlier projected that the economy would grow by 8.5% in the current fiscal, up from 7.4% in 2009-10. But the International Monetary Fund last week revised the country’s GDP growth estimate to as high as 9.5%, from its earlier projection of 8.8% in 2010.Though the finance ministry is yet to formally revise its forecast, it is confident that the high industrial output will improve the overall economic performance. “The most recent IIP growth figure for May shows an annual growth rate of 11.5%. Within this, capital goods and consumer durables are growing particularly fast. Since these items tend to capture the moods of corporations and consumers, the optimism in these figures speaks well for India’s overall growth prospects in the medium to long term,” Mr Basu said.Despite the uptick in economic activities, he cautioned against an abrupt withdrawal from the stimulus, as the world economy is yet to fully recover from the financial crisis of 2008.The RBI is expected to raise rates, for a second time this month, in its policy review on July 27, in a bid to control inflation. But Mr Basu said any monetary tightening pushes up unemployment. “Sucking out money from the system may curb inflation but hurt growth,” he said.“It is reasonable to predict that food price inflation that will be announced on July 29 will be substantially lower that what it is right now,” he said.Food price inflation inched up to 12.81% for the week ended July 3. Overall inflation for June stood at a higher 10.55%, as against 10.16% in May. Inflation in non-food items continues to be high at 8.6% in June.Mr Basu said the immediate upward pressure on prices from petrol decontrol has already partly got registered in the June inflation figures, while the rest will be visible in the July data. However, in the long run, a decontrol in fuel prices will be less inflationary, he argued, as it will bring down the government’s subsidy burden and trim the deficit.The Center’s deficit is likely to be lower in the current fiscal, he said, due to the windfall from 3G spectrum auction. “We will not only achieve but probably beat the fiscal and revenue deficit targets for the year.” For 2010-11, the Center’s fiscal deficit is budgeted at 5.5% of the GDP, while the revenue deficit is targeted at 4% of the GDP.