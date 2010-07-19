MP says U.S. congressmen should show goodwill in their proposal for talks

TEHRAN – MP Hossein Naqavi Hosseini says that U.S. congressmen should show goodwill in their proposal for talks with Tehran.

The remarks came as the Swiss ambassador to Tehran has told a top Iranian lawmaker that U.S. congressmen sitting on the House Foreign Policy Committee have recently expressed interest in engaging in talks with Iran.As a precondition, Hosseini said congressmen should say goodbye to the United States’ hostile and double-standard approach if they want to negotiate with Iranian lawmakers.Moreover, the appeal for talks should be “objective” and it should not be like those raised by President Barack Obama or his Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Hosseini told the Mehr News Agency.Hosseini said Iran has heretofore received other requests for talks but in reality, all of them turned out to be something different.Meanwhile, MP Parviz Sorouri said on Monday that the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee will study the proposal this week.Speaking to the Mehr News Agency, Sorouri said any talks between Iranian and U.S. lawmakers must be held based on international regulations