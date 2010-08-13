Bolt fancies Bayern Munich

MUNICH, Germany (AFP) — The fastest man in the world, Usain Bolt, may be off the athletics circuit for the rest of the year but the Jamaican has given warning that he wouldn't mind turning his skills to football.

The 23-year-old Olympic and world champion and world record holder for both the 100 m and 200 m paid a visit to the Bayern Munich training camp on Tuesday where he declared he was ""a big football fan"".Bolt admitted that although he had been a decent schoolboy footballer, his ball control might not be quite good enough to launch a new career.""But I am going to try and work on it and maybe next season I can play at Bayern,"" he joked with the side's coach Louis van Gaal.Bolt, who was given a team jersey by midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, was in Munich to consult with his doctor Hans Muller-Wohlfahrt - who is also the physician at Bayern - about his troublesome back.