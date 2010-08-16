NEW YORK (AP) — A Hamas leader says Muslims “have to build” a mosque near ground zero.

Mahmoud al-Zahar said Muslims “have to build everywhere” so that followers can pray, just like Christians and Jews build their places of worship.Al-Zahar spoke Sunday on “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio” on WABC-AM. He is a co-founder of Hamas and its chief on the Gaza Strip.Sen. Chuck Schumer says Al-Zahar's comments don't carry any weight. Schumer hasn't taken a stand on the mosque.Rep. Peter King, who opposes the mosque, says he won't respond to Hamas.The mosque is a project of the Cordoba Initiative, an advocacy group that promotes improved relations between Islam and the West. It didn't respond to Al-Zahar's comments.