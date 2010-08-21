MP criticizes Egypt for travel visa delay

TEHRAN – MP Parviz Sorouri has criticized Egypt for its delay in issuing travel visas for Iranian lawmakers who plan to visit the Gaza Strip.

Based an earlier promise made by the government of Egypt, it should have issued travel visas for four Iranian lawmakers to visit Gaza through Egypt, but so far this promise has not been fulfilled, Sorouri stated.He said the United States and Israel consider the visit of Iranian parliamentarians to Gaza as a defeat for themselves in the region.Lawmakers want to visit Gaza and meet Hamas officials and “show the world that Gaza is not alone,” he explained.In a symbolic goodwill gesture, four Iranian parliament members have requested the Egyptian government to issue travel visas to allow them enter into Gaza and meet Hamas officials