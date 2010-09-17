Tehran to host 16th intl. Elecomp exhibit

TEHRAN -- The 16th International exhibition on Electronics, Computer and E-Commerce (Iran Elecomp 2010) will be held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds from November 8-11.

Exhibitors from countries such as China, Taiwan, and South Korea will take part in the event, Moj News Agency reported.Iran Telecom & Elecomp is one of the biggest trade fair for IT, networking and computer industry in Iran. The expo will showcase all the latest invention products and accessories for related sector.