Tehran to host 16th intl. Elecomp exhibit

  1. Economy
September 18, 2010 - 0:0

TEHRAN -- The 16th International exhibition on Electronics, Computer and E-Commerce (Iran Elecomp 2010) will be held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds from November 8-11.

Exhibitors from countries such as China, Taiwan, and South Korea will take part in the event, Moj News Agency reported.
Iran Telecom & Elecomp is one of the biggest trade fair for IT, networking and computer industry in Iran. The expo will showcase all the latest invention products and accessories for related sector.

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