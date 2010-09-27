The Windows Phone 7 launch is getting closer.

Fall is here and with it the launch of Microsoft's new mobile phone operating system. Microsoft did not unveil yet when exactly the Windows Phone 7 smartphones will be released. Rumors about the WP7 release have appeared over the weekend.

NeoWin reports that their sources said that Microsoft will hold global Windows Phone 7 launch events on October 21st. The October 21st WP7 launch is likely to be only for European countries including UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.Paul Thurrott says that his sources talk about a Windows Phone 7 launch in the United States on November 8th. Why Microsoft would launch the Windows Phone 7 two weeks later in the United States than in Europe is unclear.Microsoft is expect to launch a huge advertising campaign for the Windows 7 Phone this Fall to make sure it will be a success. My prediction is actually that Microsoft will have a successful sales launch with the WP7.The WP7 OS does not have all features like Android and iOS are offering today, but there enough goodies in there that consumers picking one up this Fall. Alone the interactive home screen will entice many buyers on first contact. We have compiled 5 reason for the Windows Phone 7 to succeed and 5 Reason why it might fail.(Source: I4U)