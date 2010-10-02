Tehran, Dushanbe sign cooperation MOU

DUSHANBE – Iran and Tajikistan signed a memorandum of understanding at the end the eighth meeting of their joint economic and cultural committee in Dushanbe on Saturday.

Iranian Energy Minister Majid Namjou and Tajik Minister of Industry and Energy Golshir Ali inked the MOU, the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network reported.Based on the MOU, the two sides agreed to carry out joint projects in different fields such as textile, foodstuff, construction of railways, hydroelectric power plants, dams, cement factories, and so on.Iran also agreed to export technical and engineering services to Tajikistan.The ninth meeting of Iran and Tajikistan joint economic, and cultural committee will be held in Tehran next year.