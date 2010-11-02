Iranian trio for AFC Player of the Year

TEHRAN - Esteghlal striker Farhad Majidi, Zob Ahan defender Farshid Talebi and Sepahan defender Mohsen Bengar have been chosen from Iran as the top candidates for the coveted 2010 AFC Player of the Year award.

The award will be presented at the AFC Annual Awards gala which will be held at the Sunway Resort Hotel and Spa in the Malaysian capital on November 24, 2010.The candidates have been chosen based on MVP points awarded by Match Commissioners and the AFC’s Technical Study Group officers.This initial list will be updated again in the coming weeks. One of the key criteria for winning the award is the confirmation of the nominees’ attendance for the awards night, according to AFC.List of candidates for 2010 AFC Player of the Year nominees (in alphabetical order; as of November 2, 2010)Bader Al Mutawa (Kuwait/Al Qadsia, Kuwait) Fabio Cesar (Qatar/Al Rayyan, Qatar) Farhad Majidi (Iran/Esteghlal, Iran) Farshid Talebi (Iran/Zob Ahan, Iran) Hasan Abdel Fattah (Jordan/Al Karamah, Syria) Husain Salman (Bahrain/Al Riffa, Bahrain) Keisuke Honda (Japan/CSKA Moscow, Russia) Kim Hyun-gil (Korea Republic/Pohang Steelers, Korea Republic) Lee Dong-gook (Korea Republic/Jeonbuk Motors, Korea Republic) Li Weifeng (China/Suwon Bluewings, Korea Republic) Mohsen Bengar (Iran/Sepahan, Iran) Osama Hawsawi (Saudi Arabia/Al Hilal, Saudi Arabia) Park Ji-sung (Korea Republic/Manchester United, England) Sasa Ognenovski (Australia/Seongnam Ilhwa Chunma, Korea Republic) Tim Cahill (Australia/Everton, England