Iran successfully test-fires S-200 missiles

TEHRAN - Iran’s domestically manufactured long-range surface-to-air S-200 missiles have successfully hit mock targets, Air Force Brigadier General Ahmad Miqani told reporters on Saturday.

Miqani, who is the commander of the Khatam-ol-Anbia Anti-Aircraft Base, made the remarks on the last day of Iran’s five days of nationwide air defense war games, entitled Defenders of the Skies of Velayat 3, which started on Tuesday in order to improve the country’s defense capabilities.In addition, Brigadier General Mohammad Hassan Mansourian told Press TV on Saturday, “We have developed the system by upgrading systems like the S-200, and we have tested it successfully using all our potential and experience in the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, the Armed Forces, and the Defense Ministry.”Dozens of mock drones were hit by short-range ballistic missiles and artillery rockets, and over 30 mock warplanes were also targeted and forced to retreat on Saturday