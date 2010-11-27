Art news in brief

Lili Afshar to hold master class in Tehran

TEHRAN -- Renowned Iranian guitarist Lili Afshar will hold a master class on guitar playing techniques on December 2 at the Tehran Conservatory.Afshar, who is in Iran for a series of concert, will hold the master class under the title of “Technique and Effects of Music on Guitar Playing Methods”.“I want to tell young guitarists that they should avoid mere imitation in playing guitar and to show them how they can reach for novel ideas and techniques during the master class,” he told the Persian service of Fars News Agency.Iranian films line up for Indian filmfestTEHRAN -- Iranian films are currently on screen at the 41st International Film Festival of India which will run until December 2 in Goa, India.“The Day Goes and the Night Comes” by Omid Bonakdar and Keyvan Alimohammadi, “On Foot” by Fereydun Hassanpur, “Tehrun” by Nader T. Homayun are on screen at the festival.The other films on screen are “The Qandil Mountains” by Taha Karimi, “Third Floor” by Bijan Mirbaqeri, “Evening of the 10th Day” by Mojtaba Raie, “The First Stone” by Ebrahim Foruzesh and “The Other” by Mehdi Rahmani.Book city to hold meeting on Iran-Italy cultural affinitiesTEHRAN -- The Cultural Center of Tehran’s Book City will hold a meeting on cultural relations between Iran and Italy on December 30.The meeting entitled “Iran and Italy: Open Doors, an Intercultural Voyage” will be attended by several Iranian and Italian scholars.Italian cultural attaché to Tehran Carlo Cereti, Italian professor Anna Maria Motacchi, Iranian translators Antonia Shoraka and Haleh Nazemi are some of scholars and officials who are attending the meeting.The center is located on 3rd Ave, Bokharest St., off Shahid Beheshti Ave..