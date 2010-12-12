Art news in brief

TMCA hosting performances on Ashura

TEHRAN -- The Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art (TMCA) is hosting pardeh-khani performances from December 12 to 14.Morshed Mirza-Ali will perform the pardeh-khani which is a form of naqqali mostly dedicated to tragic stories of Muslim leaders, especially the Imams of the Shia.He will perform pardeh-khani of Ashura Day on the occasion of the mourning season of Muharram.Iranian animation to go on screen at Greek festivalTEHRAN -- The Iranian animation “Silent City” will be screened at the Olympia International Film Festival for Children and Young People that will be held from December 11 to December 18 in Pyrgos, Greece.Directed by Amir Mehran, the animation tells the story of a crane who is silently resting in its nest perched somewhere above the city when warplanes drop their bombs on the buildings.Iranian photographers among finalists at Belgian festivalTEHRAN -- Works by 107 Iranian photographers are amongst the final list of the Knokke-Heist International Photo Festival in Belgium.Some 318 photos by Iranian photographers were selected from 29,763 works submitted. The festival will be held from April 9 to June 13, 2011 in Knokke-Heist..