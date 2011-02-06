Nigeria in final push to register millions of voters

LAGOS (AFP) – Nigeria made a final push to register voters in Africa's most populous nation on Saturday ahead of April elections after a process that was sometimes chaotic and violent -- but better than past years.

The aim was to provide what many say the country has never had: a credible voters register to form a basis for presidential, legislative and state elections being called among the most important in Nigeria's history.Saturday was the deadline to register for most of the country, but a two-day extension was announced at the end of the day for a selected list of locations that saw major delays.Nigeria's electoral commission, headed by a respected academic appointed only months ago, deployed computers to take prints from each finger of every voter during the registration process that began on January 15.At a polling station on Saturday in the sprawling economic capital Lagos, which rivals Cairo as Africa's largest city, two queues with some 20 people each formed, the process hobbled by an erratic power supply.