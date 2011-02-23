TEHRAN - Iran’s Greco-Roman wrestlers Hamid Sourian and Amir Ali-Akbari have been invited to the U.S. to take part in 2011 Curby Cup.

The 2nd Annual Curby Cup will feature the best Greco-Roman wrestlers as the World Dream Team and the U.S. wrestling national team, facing off in a dual meet. The event will be held in La Grange, the U.S., slated for May 21.Leading the World Dream Team is Hasan Alyev (60 kg Azerbaijan), who was named by FILA as the “Best Wrestler” of 2010, and Hamid Sourian (55 kg, Iran), who won 5 World Championships at just 25 years of age. Other participants include Hristo Marinov, (84 kg World Champion, Bulgaria), Selkut Cebi (74 kg, Turkey), Jimmy Lidberg (96 kg, Sweden), and Armen Vardanyan (66 kg, Ukraine).The Jacob Curby Foundation is dedicated to the memory of Jacob, a hard-working U.S. National Greco-Roman wrestling team member from the Chicago area, who passed away at age 25 in January 2010.Hamid Sourian and Amir Ali-Akbari claimed gold medals in the 2010 World Wrestling Championship in Moscow, Russia