PGCC remarks on Iran are emotional: MP

TEHRAN -- MP Kazem Jalali has said that the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council’s response to Iran’s statement on Saudi Arabia’s military intervention in Bahrain was emotional and intended to divert attention from the realities on the ground.

The PGCC had better revise its stance and act more realistically instead of making unrealistic remarks, Jalali, the rapporteur of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told reporters on Monday.On Saturday, the PGCC’s new Secretary General Abdullatif al-Zayani accused Iran of meddling in the internal affairs of the council members, claiming it “threatened security and stability in the region.”Al-Zayani made the remarks after the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee issued a statement on Thursday in which the lawmakers said that Saudi Arabia’s military involvement in Bahrain “is playing with fire”.The PGCC members are Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).Jalali also stated, “Instead of listening to their people’s voice and taking appropriate measures to meet popular demands, these countries are pointing a finger of blame at the Islamic Republic of Iran while being aware that their dependence on the United States and their cowardly attitude toward the Zionist regime has caused the Arab nations to suffer humiliation, and today the Islamic-Arab nations are seeking to regain their prestige.”“Saudi Arabia must correct its behavior and apologize to the Bahraini nation for its military presence (in the country),” Jalali opined.The lawmaker also said, “Iran’s priority is to maintain amicable relations with the neighboring states and it never interferes in the internal affairs of the neighbors.”PGCC must make decisions based on realitiesIn addition, senior lawmaker Alaeddin Boroujerdi on Monday advised the PGCC to understand the realities of the region and make decisions based on them.Boroujerdi told IRNA that Iran considers Bahrain as an independent state as it is a member of the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Conference and that was why the Majlis committee issued a statement.“Under the UN Charter and international laws, the people of this country have the right to live a normal life and enjoy freedom,” added Boroujerdi, who is the chairman of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee.When former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait in 1999, Iran supported Kuwait against the Iraqi occupation, he said, adding Iran condemns the occupation of any country.“The Islamic Republic of Iran is still pursuing this policy and is seeking good relations with its neighbors, including the Persian Gulf Arab littoral states,” Boroujerdi said