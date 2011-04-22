Iranian film festival opens in Istanbul

TEHRAN -- An Iranian film festival opened in Istanbul, Turkey on Friday.

“Postman Doesn’t Knock Thrice” directed by Hassan Fat’hi, “Prophet Joseph (AS)” by Farajollah Salahshur, “Aal” by Bahram Bahramian, “The Lost Truth” by Mohammad Ahmadi, “Canaan” by Mani Haqiqi and several other films are scheduled to be screened during the weeklong event, which has been organized by Iran’s Visual Media Institute.Members of the casts and crews of a number of the films are also attending the festival.