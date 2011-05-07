NEWS IN BRIEF

Iranian FM to visit UAE

Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi is scheduled to visit the UAE to hold talks with Emirati officials, including the sheikhdom’s prime minister and foreign minister. Last week, Salehi had travelled to Oman and Qatar to exchange views on the ongoing developments in the region.Iran Navy saves UAE tanker from piratesThe Iranian Navy’s 14th fleet of warships has thwarted an attempt by pirates to hijack an oil tanker belonging to the United Arab Emirates. The UAE-flagged oil tanker was sailing from Bahrain to the Red Sea when it was attacked by two pirate boats, Press TV reported.President may be summoned to Majlis90 lawmakers have signed a motion, proposed by MP Ali Motahhari, to summon President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to Majlis to answer their questions about recent illegal activities of the government. Reportedly, the president’s behavior toward the intelligence minister at the most recent cabinet meeting has prompted the move