Painters to pay tribute to Mokarrameh Qanbari

TEHRAN -- Self-taught painters and painting instructors will be attending a workshop to be held on the 83rd birthday of Mokarrameh Qanbari (1928-2005) at her birthplace, the village of Darikandeh in Mazandaran Province.

As in previous years, a workshop will be held on the anniversary of the birth of Qanbari and this year, Yasamin Sinaii will lead the workshop on May 13.“Yasamin Sinaii has practical experience in group workshops, especially with children, so we have decided to invite her to lead the workshop,” the director of the Dey Gallery Feryal Salahshur told the Persian service of ISNA.The selected works from the workshop will go on display during an exhibition in early March at the Dey Gallery, she added.Qanbari was born in the village of Darikandeh, and despite her great talent, she never received any formal training in painting. She accidentally began painting at the age of 63 when she came across some artist’s paints that her son had left at her home.She continued her painting using bright, original colors inspired by the beautiful natural surroundings of her region, and within a few years, her works were being recognized by painters in Iran and overseas.In 2001, Qanbari was awarded an honorary certificate at the Conference of the Foundation of Iranian Women's Studies in Stockholm, and was named the year's exemplary woman.In addition, she was named the “Female Painter of 2001” by the Swedish National Museum. Iranian filmmaker Ebrahim Mokhtari has made a documentary film about the life and works of the artist entitled “Mokarrameh, Her Memories and Dreams”.She died at the age of 77 on October 24, 2005 and was buried in the courtyard of her home.Photo: Iranian painter Mokarrameh Qanbari sits in front her home at the Darikandeh village in undated photo.