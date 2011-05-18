Kaka: I'm not leaving Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Kaka has maintained that he wants to stay with the Spanish giants next season and is not thinking about playing in either England or Italy.

The Brazilian joined Real Madrid in 2009 for a then world record £59.8 million but has not been a regular starter.Rumours have circulated that he could leave in the summer, either to Chelsea – to reunite with former manager Carlo Ancelotti – or back to Italy, where he was such a dominant force with AC Milan.However, the man himself has stressed his desire to stay in the Spanish capital, despite the fact that his mother is moving to England next year.""I want to stay in Real Madrid and I want to play for Real Madrid,"" he told reporters.""My mother is coming to live in London next year. She is a preacher and she is coming to talk about God.""But I have a challenge in Real Madrid. I don't want to think now about playing in the Premier League or going back to Italy.""I want to get back in good shape and play for Real Madrid next season.""I have had a bad two years, I can say that. But now we have won a cup and got to the semi-final of the Champions League.”The Brazilian was the subject of a massive bid from Manchester City in January 2009, but Kaka said that he never considered joining the club.""I refused Manchester City because it was the middle of the season and I always said that I wanted to go to Madrid if I left Milan,"" he said.Likewise, on the subject of a rumoured move to Chelsea, Kaka was dismissive about linking up with former boss Ancelotti.""I have a good relationship with Carlo but the truth is that I want to stay in Madrid, I want to play in Madrid and I want to live in Madrid,"" he explained.Manchester City tried to bring Kaka to the Barclays Premier League with an audacious bid before he left Milan for Madrid in the summer of 2009.‘I refused because I was in the middle of the season in Milan and I chose at that moment to stay,’ said the Brazilian. ‘Six months later Real Madrid made an offer to Milan and we arrived at a good agreement and I went there.‘If I was going to leave Milan I wanted to play for Real Madrid, and now I want to stay and play at Real Madrid.‘I have had a bad two years personally because of the injuries but this year we won the Spanish Cup, reached the semi-final of the Champions League and finished second in the league. Not bad, but I want to do better. I want to be a winner..’Whether he is there at the start of next season remains to be seen. Real have already acquired another creative midfielder in Nuri Sahin from Borussia Dortmund.Kaka stifled a chuckle as he referred to the 22-year-old German-born Turkey international as ‘healthy competition’ but others think it nudges him further out of Jose Mourinho’s plans, with Mesut Ozil already the playmaker of choice for the Real boss.Mourinho’s own future may be the significant factor for Kaka, but the Brazilian proved his commitment to the cause by backing Real in their lingering dispute with arch-rivals Barcelona.UEFA have rejected Real’s claims that Marcelo was the victim of racial abuse from Sergio Busquets in the Champions League semi-final but the bitterness continues.‘Real Madrid have strong motives,’ said Kaka. ‘We are trying to fight for our rights. That’s why Real Madrid is trying to clean this up. Not just for us but for everyone who loves football.’(Source: Goal)