If Chelsea want Turkey's Guus Hiddink, they will have to wait until September – agent

Turkey boss Guus Hiddink has been among the front-runners in Chelsea’s pursuit of a new manager, however his agent has moved to point out that he won’t be able to take the helm until September.

Chelsea have been without a manager since dismissing Carlo Ancelotti hours after their last match of the season, and since then Hiddink’s name has been mentioned as one of the favourites for the job along with Porto boss Andre Villas-Boas and Marco van Basten.However, Hiddink’s agent, Cees van Nieuwenhuizen, has moved to quell reports that he is set to take over at Stamford Bridge in the near future, and insisted his client will be in charge of Turkey for at least their next two matches.Van Nieuwenhuizen was quoted by The Guardian as saying: “Guus goes on holiday tomorrow and I can say absolutely that he will still be in charge of Turkey in September for the next matches against Kazakhstan and Austria. This is what we say, this is the position.""As it stands, Hiddink’s Turkey are in third place in Group A of Euro 2012 qualification, eight points behind leaders Germany and one point worse off than Belgium in second, meaning that their next two matches are essential in preserving their hopes of qualifying. Meanwhile, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) have demanded that Hiddink publicly announces his intentions, and want clarity in respect of his future role in charge of the national side.A spokesman for the TFF told BBC Sport: ""He always says the same things - he says nothing concrete. But you also cannot hear from him 'No, I'm not going anywhere - I will stay in charge of the Turkish national team'.""Addressing speculation on Friday regarding the vacant post in London, Hiddink confessed how much he had enjoyed his previous spell in charge of the Blues, stating: ""My time at Chelsea was a beautiful time. Everybody knows that.""(Source: Goal)