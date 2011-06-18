Why is breastfeeding so important?

Breastfeeding is one of the most natural and beneficial acts a mother can do for her child. Dramatic health benefits have been proven to pass from mother to child through breast milk.

From antibodies which protect an infant at birth...to the exclusive nutrients in mother's milk which have been shown to prevent a number of childhood diseases...the benefits are incalculable. There is no other single action by which a mother can so impact the present and future health of her baby.Yet, in today's society, breastfeeding is often thought of as unnecessary. Young mothers are mistakenly led to believe that formula does very well as a replacement for breast milk.It emphatically does not! Nothing can duplicate the properties of breast milk, no matter how many vitamins, minerals and supplements are added to what is basically a chemical formulation.Breast milk remains the one and only natural, complete and complex nutrition for human infants. It is nature's formula for ensuring the health and quality of life for infants, as well as on through childhood to adult life.Just as importantly, breastfeeding promotes a very special bond between mother and child that only a mother can provide.To fully understand the benefits of breastfeeding, these are some of the major, but by no means all of the benefits of breastfeeding your baby. -- Breastfeeding facts: health benefits to babies who breastfeed- Children receive the most complete and optimal mix of nutrients & antibodies- The varying composition of breast milk keeps pace with the infant's individual growth and changing nutritional needs- Have fewer incidences of vomiting and diarrhea in the US (20-35 million episodes of diarrhea occur in children under the age of 5, resulting in over 200,000 hospitalizations and 400-500 deaths in the U.S.)- Protection against gastroenteritis, necrotizing entercolitis- Reduced risk of chronic constipation, colic, and other stomach upsets- Reduced risk of childhood diabetes- Protection against ear infections, respiratory illnesses, pneumonia, bronchitis, kidney infections, septicemia (blood poisoning), - Protection against allergies, asthma, eczema, and severity of allergic disease- Reduced risk of SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome); statistics reveal that for every 87 deaths from SIDS, only 3 are breastfed.- Protection against meningitis, botulism, childhood lymphoma, crohn's disease and ulcerative enterocolitis- Decreased risk of tooth decay (cavities)- Nursing promotes facial structure development, enhanced speech, straighter teeth and enhances vision.- Breastfed infants develop higher IQ's, and have improved brain and nervous system development; IQ advantage of 10-12 points studied at ages 8, 12, and 18.- (Breastfeeding is considered the 4th trimester in brain growth and development...there are specific proteins in human milk that promote brain development))- Reduced risk of heart disease later in life- Increased bone density- Breastfeeding plays an important role in the emotional and spiritual development of babies- Breastfed babies enjoy a special warm bonding and emotional relationship with their mothers- Antibody response to vaccines are higher- Are hospitalized 10 times less than formula fed infants in the first year of life- The colostrum (first milk) coats the GI tract, preventing harmful bacteria and allergy -triggering protein molecules from crossing into baby's blood- Decreased risk for vitamin E and Iron deficiency anemia- Decreased risk for acute appendicitis, rheumatoid arthritis, inguinal hernia, pyloric stenosis- There are factors in human milk that destroy E coli, salmonella, shigella, streptococcus, pneumococcus....and many others- Less risk of childhood obesity -- Health benefits to moms who breastfeed- Reduced risk of breast, ovarian, cervical, and endometrial cancers- Reduced risk of anemia- Protection against osteoporosis and hip fracture later in life- Reduced risk of mortality for women with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) has been associated with total time of lactation- Helps the mother's body return to its pre-pregnancy state faster - promotes weight loss...1/2 of calories needed to manufacture milk is pulled from fat stores... can burn from 500 - 1,500 calories per day.- Helps delay return of fertility and to space subsequent pregnancies- Develops a special emotional relationship and bonding with her child- Breastmilk is free- reducing or eliminating the cost of formula (in the thousands of dollars/per year)- Breastfed babies are sick less thus reducing healthcare costs to family in Doctor office visits, prescriptions, over the counter medicine purchases, and hospitalizations- Moms miss less time off from work due to child related illnesses- Helps the uterus contract after birth to control postpartum bleeding(Source: motheringfromtheheart)