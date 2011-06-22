Six presidents to attend counter-terrorism conference in Tehran

TEHRAN - Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi has announced that six presidents have accepted Iran’s invitation to attend a conference on counter-terrorism, which is scheduled to be held in Tehran from June 25 to 26.

“Six presidents together with a number of prime ministers and foreign ministers will participate in the conference,” Salehi told reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.The conference is a first of its kind, and various topics will be discussed during the conference, he added.A number of bilateral and multilateral meetings are also scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the conference, Salehi stated.He also expressed hope that the conference would greatly contribute to the campaign against terrorism.Although the foreign minister did not name the high-ranking officials who have accepted the invitation to attend the conference, the Mehr News Agency announced the names of a number of the participants.According to MNA, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, Lebanese President Michel Sleiman, Afghan President Hamid Karzai, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, and Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir have agreed to attend the conference.Iran’s Ambassador to Iraq, Hassan Danaiifar, also told the Mehr News Agency on Wednesday that Iraqi President Jalal Talebani may attend the event.In addition, MNA reported that the prime ministers of Sri Lanka and Antigua and Barbuda as well as the Lebanese, Omani, and Iraqi foreign ministers are scheduled to take part in the conference.At a press conference in Tehran on June 20, conference secretary general Bahman Taherian-Mobarakeh stated that senior officials from more than 60 countries have decided to send representatives to the conference.Taherian-Mobarakeh said that the United Nations, the Organization of the Islamic Conference, the Asia Cooperation Dialogue, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Economic Cooperation Organization, and Interpol are among the international and regional organizations which have been officially invited to send representatives to the conference.According to IRNA, the roots of terrorism, the roles of international and regional organizations in the campaign against terrorism, and the view of divine religions on terrorism are some of the topics that will be discussed during the conference