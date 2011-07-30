Iran ranks 13 in Computer Olympiad

Iran's national computer team has achieved the 13th place in the world computer Olympiad, which is being held in Pattaya, Thailand.

Members of the Iranian national computer team have managed to win three silver and one bronze medals in the 23rd International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) this year, where 82 countries participated, Fars News Agency reported Saturday.Seyyed Mehran Kholdi, Kasra Edalatnejad Khameneh, and Sajjad Jalali took silver medals and Mohammad-Reza Kasnavi won the bronze medal of the international competition which started on July 21 and will continue until July 31.The Olympiad is led by the Institute for the Promotion of Teaching Science and Technology (IPST).Iran's Deputy Minister of Science, Research and Technology Mohammad Mehdinejad Nouri announced the country has the fastest scientific growth in the world.He referred to statistics provided by the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI) and pointed out that Iran has produced 12,000 articles in science and research during the first half of 2011, which has won the country the 21st place in the world in terms of research article contribution.