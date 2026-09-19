YEKATERINBURG, Russia — The International Youth Festival 2026 concluded in Yekaterinburg on September 17, bringing together around 10,000 young people from 191 countries, including approximately 50 young participants from Iran.

Held from September 11 to 17, the festival combined cultural, educational, scientific and diplomatic programs. More than 113,000 young people from around the world reportedly applied to participate, with 5,000 Russian and 5,000 international participants ultimately selected.



Beyond cultural activities, the festival provided a platform for young leaders, government officials and youth representatives to develop international contacts and discuss cooperation in education, science, entrepreneurship, culture and youth policy.



A major theme of the festival was the role of young people in innovation, national development and international cooperation. Russia also used the event to showcase its capabilities in different fields, particularly projects, technologies and initiatives in which its younger generation has played an important role.



Iran was represented by a delegation of around 50 young participants. Alireza Rahimi, Deputy Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs of Iran, also attended the festival with an official delegation and held bilateral meetings with counterparts from several countries. The meetings focused on expanding cooperation in youth affairs and developing joint initiatives.



The experience may also offer an important lesson for countries facing sanctions and external restrictions, including Iran. The capabilities demonstrated by Russia in different fields, particularly those developed with the participation of young people, show how the potential of a country's younger generation can help reduce the impact of external restrictions, foster innovation and create new channels for international cooperation and development.



For Iran, greater investment in young researchers, entrepreneurs, innovators, cultural figures and international youth networks could similarly help transform its considerable human potential into new opportunities for cooperation, innovation and economic development despite external constraints.