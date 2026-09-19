Tehran, Moscow seek closer cooperation on disaster management, emergency response

TEHRAN – Iran and Russia have discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation in disaster management, including joint training programs, emergency response, and the use of advanced technologies in dealing with natural and man-made hazards.

Omid Mohtarami, deputy head of Iran’s National Disaster Management Organization, and Alexander Kurenkov, Russia’s minister of emergency situations, held talks on bilateral cooperation in disaster management, IRIB reported on Saturday.

Kurenkov said that, in addition to cooperation within the framework of the five Caspian Sea states and an active bilateral agenda, Russia and Iran interact in international organizations and frameworks, including the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS.

He added that the two countries consistently support constructive initiatives that serve their fundamental interests.

Russia supports the comprehensive expansion of cooperation between universities and is ready to explore opportunities for training Iranian specialists through the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, as well as organizing short-term training courses within its agencies, Kurenkov said.

Referring to Iran’s successful experience in providing relief and public services during the recent war, Kurenkov said Russia is also interested in sending a delegation to Iran to learn from the country’s experience in protecting critical infrastructure against threats.

The two sides also exchanged views and discussed potential joint initiatives in a range of specialized areas, including aerial firefighting, assessment and estimation of damage caused by natural disasters using satellite and drone imagery, improving the safety of high-rise buildings, river dredging, establishing disaster management command and control centers, and search and rescue operations.

Mohtarami, for his part, said that, given Iran’s high vulnerability to natural hazards and disasters, drawing on the experiences and technical expertise of other countries, including Russia, is of great importance to Iran, adding that Tehran is ready to undertake joint initiatives with the Russian Federation in this field.

He also stressed the importance of rescue operations for people affected by war, saying that Iran and Russia are currently facing adversaries that, according to him, violate international rules of warfare and use prohibited weapons against residential and civilian areas, sometimes causing harm to children and other civilians.

He called for further strengthening the capabilities of disaster management teams in rescuing the injured and carrying out firefighting operations.

Mohtarami further said Iran is ready to provide any necessary assistance and support to Russia in the event of emergencies.

Over recent years, Iran and Russia have witnessed increased cooperation and joint action in disaster management, he said, adding that Iran is prepared to develop a long-term framework for bilateral cooperation across the disaster management cycle under a joint document agreed upon by the two countries.