Global tourism growth slows to 0.4% in H1

TEHRAN - International tourism grew by 0.4% in the first half of 2026, with around 690 million tourists travelling abroad as rising travel costs, geopolitical tensions and the conflict in West Asia weighed on global demand, according to the latest World Tourism Barometer from UN Tourism.

International arrivals rose 2% in the first quarter but declined 1% in the second quarter. Arrivals fell 3% in April and again in June, when a 6% decline in Western Europe and a 5% drop in Southeast Asia contributed to the global slowdown.

Africa recorded the strongest regional growth, with international arrivals up 4% in the first six months, followed by Europe at 3% and the Americas at 2%. Asia and the Pacific registered 1% growth but remained 11% below 2019 levels. North-East Asia grew 3%, while South Asia and Southeast Asia declined 5% and 1%, respectively.

The Middle East (West Asia) recorded the sharpest decline, with arrivals down 22% amid the regional conflict. UN Tourism said disruptions to air traffic eased in May and June following a ceasefire, allowing some routes to reopen, although recovery remained uneven.

UN Tourism has lowered its forecast for 2026 international tourism growth to 1%-2%, from its earlier projection of 3%-4%.

The organization said travelers are increasingly seeking value for money and may opt for closer or domestic destinations as prices and uncertainty remain elevated.

AM