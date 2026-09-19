Teymourian part ways with Iran football team

TEHRAN - Andranik Teymourian has ended his time as an assistant coach of the Iran national football team, bringing his collaboration with head coach Amir Ghalenoei to a close.

Teymourian, a former Iran international and experienced midfielder, joined Team Melli’s coaching staff in April 2023. During his time with the national team, he worked alongside the coaching staff in preparing the squad for major international competitions and qualifiers.

The reason for Teymourian’s departure has not yet been officially announced. His exit comes at an important stage for Iran, as the national team has recently begun their first training camp in preparation for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup.

Iran are scheduled to play two international friendly matches during the camp, facing Uzbekistan and Russia. The matches are expected to provide valuable preparation as Ghalenoei continues to assess his squad and coaching staff.

Teymourian’s departure marks a change within Iran’s coaching setup, although the national team have yet to announce whether another coach will be appointed to fill his position.