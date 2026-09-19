Iran’s fishery products export capacities outlined

TEHRAN- The pavilion of Iran at the International Fisheries and Aquaculture Exhibition in St. Petersburg hosted senior Russian officials, and Iran’s aquatic products export capacities were outlined.

According to a Mehr News Agency report, during the ninth International Exhibition of Fisheries, Aquaculture and Related Technologies in St. Petersburg, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev and St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov visited the pavilion of Iran, where they were officially received by Vahid Salehi, Deputy Minister and Head of the country’s Veterinary Organization, and a number of representatives and members of the Iranian delegation.

During the visit, Salehi introduced the capacities of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the production, processing, and export of aquatic products and emphasized the country’s extensive capacities for developing specialized and commercial cooperation with Russia.

Referring to Iran’s position in aquaculture and the diversity of fishery products, the head of the country’s Veterinary Organization outlined production and export capacities and the capabilities of Iranian companies, saying: “With diverse capacities in the aquatic sector, production and processing infrastructure, and the active presence of the private sector, Iran is ready to expand its cooperation with Russia in this field.”

Emphasizing the importance of complying with health and quality requirements in the trade of aquatic products, Salehi stated: “Compliance with the health and quality principles and standards of destination countries, especially the member states of the Eurasian Economic and Customs Union, is a fundamental requirement for developing Iran’s aquatic products exports.”

He added: “Iran’s aquatic products exports are carried out based on specialized health requirements and controls, the quarantine regulations of the country’s Veterinary Organization, and the standards agreed upon with destination countries, and strict adherence to these requirements plays an important role in maintaining product health, increasing mutual trust, and sustainable trade development.”

The head of the country’s Veterinary Organization also emphasized the need to facilitate technical interactions, accelerate the exchange of documents, and strengthen communication between the specialized bodies of the two countries, saying: “Developing expert cooperation and creating regular channels for information exchange can strengthen the process of exporting Iran’s aquatic products to the Russian market and other member states of the Eurasian Economic Union.”

Iran’s fishery industry is a vital part of the country’s economy and food security, providing direct employment for approximately 285,000 to 300,000 people and indirect jobs for one million more.

Strategically leveraging access to the Caspian Sea in the north and the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman in the south, the sector is divided into two categories: capture fisheries and aquaculture, with the latter being the dominant force driving growth.

Production focuses on high-value species, including rainbow trout, common carp, and especially Pacific whiteleg shrimp.

As a major pillar of the non-oil economy, fishery exports reached over $700 million in 2025, with key markets including China, Iraq, and the UAE. Looking ahead, Iran aims to increase total fishery production to 1.8 million tons by 2030, with the goal of raising exports to $1.0 billion annually.

Iran's fish farming sector, a vital part of its non-oil economy, primarily produces rainbow trout, common carp, and whiteleg shrimp. Production is geographically distinct: cold-water trout farms are concentrated in provinces along the Alborz and Zagros Mountains, while shrimp farming is focused in the southern coastal provinces of Bushehr, Hormozgan, and Sistan-Baluchestan. In 2025, the sector saw significant growth, with shrimp production alone reaching 50,000 tons. This robust aquaculture sector is a key driver for exports, job creation, and regional economic development.

MA