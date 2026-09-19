Iran’s technical achievement in implementing maritime single window presented at IMO meeting

TEHRAN- Iran’s experience in implementing and operating the Maritime Single Window (MSW) and the capabilities of the Integrated Maritime Management System (IMAS) were presented at the specialized and technical regional meeting of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in Georgia, drawing the attention of the organization’s experts and representatives of regional countries.

According to an IRNA report on Saturday from the Ports and Maritime Organization, the IMO regional meeting on the implementation of the Maritime Single Window was held in September 2026 in the city of Batumi, Georgia, with representatives from Caspian Sea and Black Sea region countries, including Iran, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Georgia, and Romania, in attendance.

At the meeting, the Islamic Republic of Iran, represented by Soheila Shibani-Moghaddam, senior expert in ICT and smart ports, and Hossein Sedighi, head of the Bushehr Port Affairs Department from the Ports and Maritime Organization, outlined the process of implementing the Maritime Single Window in the country and presented Iran’s technical experiences and achievements in the digitalization of maritime services.

The Integrated Maritime Management System (IMAS), a national system developed by domestic experts, was one of the main focuses of Iran’s presentation. The meeting highlighted the system’s capabilities in providing maritime services and the possibility of electronic data exchange with stakeholders—a feature aligned with the requirements of the International Maritime Organization and data exchange standards in the Maritime Single Window.

Iran’s presentation, focusing on operational experience and the country’s indigenous capacities in implementing MSW, drew the attention of IMO experts and representatives of participating countries. The domestic development of the system and the electronic nature of its communications with stakeholders were among the points praised at the meeting.

The implementation of the Maritime Single Window has been mandatory since January 1, 2024, under the requirements of the International Maritime Organization and the amendments to the Convention on Facilitation of International Maritime Traffic (FAL), for the electronic exchange of information related to the entry and exit of ships in the ports of member states. Therefore, Iran’s experience in this field is part of the country’s ports’ move toward smart services, data integration, and facilitation of maritime and port processes.

The workshop also examined topics such as data standardization, electronic information exchange among stakeholder agencies, the requirements of the FAL Convention and the IMO Compendium, national approaches to developing the Maritime Single Window and Port Community Systems (PCS), and areas for regional cooperation.

Another noteworthy aspect of Iran’s presence at the event was the active participation of an Iranian female expert in an international specialized meeting on modern maritime technologies—a presence that, alongside the presentation of the country’s technical achievements, reflects the professional capacity of Iranian women in maritime navigation and maritime technologies.

EF/MA