Certain states have the illusion they can buy security by making other countries insecure: Zarif

TEHRAN – Iran’s chief diplomat criticizes the approach of certain countries toward terrorism, saying some countries in the Middle East region think that they can “buy” security at the cost of making others countries insecure.

“Unfortunately, certain countries in our region have the illusion that they can buy security by making other countries insecure,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a meeting with a number of members of the European Parliament (MEPs).Zarif also asked: Which countries have backed these terrorist groups? Who has given weapons to them? Who has provided facilities for the dispatch of volunteer forces from different parts of the world to Syria and Iraq? And finally who has provided unprecedented financial aid to them?Certain countries in the region support Daesh and other terrorist groups but “shout anti-terrorism slogans loud”, the foreign minister noted, referring to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) by its Arabic name.He also called terrorism and extremism “common threats” to the Middle East and the West, and urged joint campaign against them.Pointing to the reason why Iran is supporting regional countries in their war against the ISIL, he said, “Instability and insecurity in each of the countries in the region have direct and indirect effects on our stability and security, therefore, with a sense of responsibility, we responded (positively) to the request by our brothers (in Iraq and Syria) in countering the elements of instability and insecurity.”Commenting on the ongoing nuclear talks between Iran and the major powers, Zarif said Iran has been negotiating with good will and playing a constructive role in the talks.For his part, Elmar Brok, chairman of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, said Iran and the EU can cooperate with each other on many areas in the region.Brok, who is heading the European Parliament delegation to Tehran, also said the European Union attaches great importance to a nuclear deal between Iran and the group 5+1.A comprehensive nuclear deal would open a new horizon for cooperation between Iran and the EU at both regional and international levels and also help strengthen relationships, Brok stated.