Any Turkish violation of Syrian soil will undermine peace, Iranian diplomat says

Any violation of a UN member country’s territorial integrity would destroy Turkey’s capacity to maintain peace and stability in Syria, Iranian Ambassador to Turkey, Ali Reza Bigdeli, said while elaborating on media reports that Ankara is mulling military intervention in the neighboring country.

Asked about reports that Turkey intends to intervene in the Syrian town of Jarabulus, the Iranian ambassador said Turkey refuted these claims earlier.“This issue came up several times. And, at the time, Turkey’s official authorities refuted these allegations,” the ambassador said late June 26, speaking to members of the Diplomacy Correspondents’ Association.Underlining that Turkey has a major capacity to maintain peace and stability in Syria, he said, “Violating the territorial integrity of a UN member country would destroy all these capacities. We hope Turkey and Iran will jointly use their capacities to achieve peace and stability.”Bigdeli did not want to elaborate on the key Iranian suspect of Dec. 17 graft probe case, Reza Zarrab, and said his ties with Iran are merely based on trade.“He is a Turkish citizen and living in your country. He has commercial activities with Iran. Allegations about Zarrab were dismissed by the court,” he said.Asked if he was surprised when he saw picture of Zarrab being awarded by Turkey’s Exporters Assembly as one of Turkey’s top exporters, the ambassador said he was not, since he did not see that picture. “You and I have different perspectives on the Zarrab case.”“He was awarded for being a successful businessman. As the Iranian embassy, we do not have any communication or connection with him,” Bigdeli said, noting that several other businessman like Zarrab have trade connections with Iran.Zarrab was accused of running a crime ring, through which he is accused of paying bribes to cabinet members to cover his suspicious money transactions to enable gold and money transactions between Turkey, Iran and Russia, meanwhile obtaining Turkish citizenship for his relatives and others.(Source: Hurriyet Daily News)